Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 176.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.86. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $416.68. The company has a market capitalization of $471.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%.

Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

