Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Dana has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

DAN stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

