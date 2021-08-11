DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 615.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,047 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAF. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

