DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $105,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

