DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

