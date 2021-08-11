DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

IYC stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53.

