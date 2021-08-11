David Hall Acquires 40,000 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider David Hall purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.66 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,200.00 ($47,285.71).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

