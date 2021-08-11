David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David J. Mauro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,907,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3,400.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,099,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

