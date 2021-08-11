Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$14.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.86.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

