Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 47 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Cummins by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $4,389,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

