Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 81,030 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.58% of VirnetX worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in VirnetX by 158.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in VirnetX by 88.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VHC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $282.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 70,706.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.