Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.20 Million Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,751 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $222,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.