Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA opened at $195.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

