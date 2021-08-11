Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.76 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,565,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 145,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

