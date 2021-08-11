Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 720.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 899.9% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

