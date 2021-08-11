Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 115,406 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,406 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of A10 Networks worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

