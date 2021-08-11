Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 5,673 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

