Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.72 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DAWN stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,876. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

