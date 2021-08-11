DBS Group Holdings Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.924 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

DBS Group stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.34. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

