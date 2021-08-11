Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Announces Earnings Results

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DBTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 3,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,374. The firm has a market cap of $184.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.39.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.