DeHive Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $956,781.04 and approximately $1.52 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00152370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00152610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.55 or 1.00005510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00842896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

