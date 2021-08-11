Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €212.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €159.87 ($188.09).

DHER stock opened at €126.95 ($149.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €117.77. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

