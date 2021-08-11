Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2022 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$260.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$192.00 and a 1-year high of C$275.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$259.20.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$1.98. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.90 billion.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

