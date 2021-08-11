Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

Shares of FRA LEG traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €133.00 ($156.47). 148,308 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.15. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

