Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

