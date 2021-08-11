Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DBAN. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.32 ($54.49).

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €37.65 ($44.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($46.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $708.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.37.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

