Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98.

On Friday, June 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $364.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.99. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

