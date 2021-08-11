dHedge DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.95 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00879817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00110968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043130 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,369,832 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.