Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 230 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

DGE opened at GBX 3,593 ($46.94) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,629 ($47.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,488.10. The company has a market cap of £83.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

