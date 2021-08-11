Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

