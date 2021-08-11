Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPS stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.