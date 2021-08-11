DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Shares Down 0.6%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

