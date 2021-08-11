Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $147,000 Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

