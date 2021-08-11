Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76,000 Stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) by 68.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

