Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.