Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,854.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $232,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $384,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,419 shares of company stock worth $303,220. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

