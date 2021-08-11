Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

