Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $89,000 Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of electroCore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 100.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in electroCore by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

