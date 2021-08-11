Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

