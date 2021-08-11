Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 349.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 316.40 ($4.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Insiders purchased a total of 153 shares of company stock valued at $45,028 over the last quarter.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

