Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Up 0.5%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 73 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

