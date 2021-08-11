DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $43.27

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.27, but opened at $41.91. DMC Global shares last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,892,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.