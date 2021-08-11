DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 4.03 $2.59 billion N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA $8.63 billion 3.84 $2.93 billion N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nordea Bank Abp.

Risk & Volatility

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 2 7 0 2.60 DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus price target of $50.02, suggesting a potential upside of 317.01%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than DNB Bank ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 35.41% 10.15% 0.59% DNB Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats DNB Bank ASA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment offers financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

