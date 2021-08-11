DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -279.11, a P/E/G ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,544 shares of company stock valued at $33,941,704. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

