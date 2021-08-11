Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

DPUKY stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.