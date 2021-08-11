Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 41,913 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

