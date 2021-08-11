Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 2,285 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

