Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.