Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Doximity updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $10.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,706. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $68.71.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

