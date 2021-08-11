Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Hits $5.47 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $202,025.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00151185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,251.91 or 0.99873825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.46 or 0.00849622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

